How much did Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder make in their first two fights?

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder settled their rivalry in a much-anticipated trilogy fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on October 9, 2021. Fury earned bragging rights over Wilder by brutally knocking him out in the eleventh round.

Fury and Wilder had crossed paths twice before their latest battle. 'The Gypsy King' earning a total sum of $35 million for the first two fights, while Wilder took home approximately $39 million in guaranteed earnings, excluding percentages of pay-per-view sales.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder's earnings from the first fight

The pair fought each other for the first time in December 2018. The fight ended in a stalemate. According to the California State Athletic Commission, Deontay Wilder had a guaranteed purse of $4 million, while Tyson Fury took home $3 million guaranteed.

However, Wilder and Fury made around $14 million and $10.25 million, respectively, after receiving their share of the pay-per-view sales.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder's earnings from the second fight

The rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder took place in February 2020 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Fury won via TKO in the seventh round. According to the Nevada State Athletic Commission, Fury and Wilder had base purses of $5 million each.

However, they ended up making around $25 million in guaranteed earnings. They also received undisclosed percentages from pay-per-view sales.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder's earnings from trilogy fight

According to the NSAC, Wilder and Fury took home a guaranteed purse of five million dollars for their recently concluded trilogy fight. Dan Rafael of ESPN reported that both men are likely to make north of $25 million in guaranteed earnings. They'll also receive percentages from pay-per-view sales of the blockbuster matchup.

The legendary rivalry between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will forever be etched in the history of combat sports. They are two of the greatest heavyweight boxers in the modern era and it was a treat for audiences to witness them collide inside the boxing ring in the prime of their careers.

