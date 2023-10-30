How much did Tyson Fury make against Francis Ngannou? 'The Gypsy King's' reported purse disclosed

Tyson Fury's fight purse was reportedly upwards of $50 million dollars.

'The Gypsy King' returned to the boxing ring over the weekend against 'The Predator'. The two headlined an ESPN pay-per-view offering from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As many are aware, the country has been paying for high-profile fights for a while now.

Saturday's event was no different. In addition to the main event featuring the two heavyweight champions, there were stars all around. Former legends attended the fight, with everyone from Manny Pacquiao to Riddick Bowe, while celebrities included Kanye West and Eminem.

The fight itself was one for the ages, as Tyson Fury retained his lineal title by split-decision. Despite entering the bout as a 14-to-1 favorite, the British boxer was knocked down in round three. Ultimately, he had to use his jab and activity to eke out a decision win.

However, the risk was seemingly worth the reward. As reported by Sporting News, among others, Fury will reportedly make upwards of $50 million dollars for his fight with Ngannou. It's also worth noting that this is his first fight in Saudi Arabia, with his second being set for December with Oleksandr Usyk.

If that bout with 'The Cat' happens, one can expect Fury to easily clear $100 million dollars in 2023 alone. Not bad for the Brit.

Tyson Fury fight purse: How much did Francis Ngannou make on Saturday?

Tyson Fury's fight purse was one of the biggest of his career, but Francis Ngannou did fine as well.

Obviously, this fight was one of the biggest reasons why 'The Predator' left the UFC in January. At the time, Ngannou stated that he would make millions of dollars against Fury, more than he made his entire MMA career.

Many figured that the PFL heavyweight accepted the bout with 'The Gypsy King' purely because of the money. Although, it turned out to be incorrect, as Ngannou gave Fury one of the best challenges of his career over the weekend.

All in all, it was a great weekend for Francis Ngannou. While he didn't claim a decision win over Tyson Fury, he did score a victory financially. Pre-fight, the British boxer revealed that his opponent would make upwards of $10 million dollars for the bout.

Obviously, that's just the word of Fury, but it's likely not far off. Saudi Arabia has proved that they're willing to pay for massive fights, and Saturday's was one of the biggest.