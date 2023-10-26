How much do Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou tickets cost? Price for watching the fight live in Saudi Arabia?

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou tickets are still available but in very limited numbers.

'The Gypsy King' and 'The Predator' are set to face off in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. The fight won't feature the WBC title on the line but will feature Fury's lineal title. The ten-round bout will be the first boxing match of Ngannou's career as he looks to upset the British champion.

For fans looking to watch the bout, it will air on ESPN + pay-per-view. In order to watch the bout, fans will have to have either a monthly or yearly subscription. For those in America, they will have to pay $79.99, while those in the U.K. will pay £21.95.

However, for those looking to attend Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou, tickets are still available. Tickets for the heavyweight clash start at 100 SAR, which would be equal to $26. However, ticket prices go all the way up to 3,500 SAR.

As of now, most of the tickets available are higher-up seats. Most of the ringside seating for this historic event has already been purchased, just leaving the cheap seats for the most part. Still, if fans are in Riyadh, they will be able to attend the fight this weekend.

Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou tickets: Current Betting Odds

While tickets are still available to the historic Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou bout, it's not expected to be competitive.

Since the fight's announcement, many have taken time to state that 'The Predator' has no chance. Names such as Bernard Hopkins, Oleksandr Usyk, and Paulie Malignaggi have all picked 'The Gypsy King' to win in style on Saturday.

That's not to say that everyone is riding with the British boxer. Ngannou's trainer, Mike Tyson, and former opponent, Alistair Overeem, have both picked him to win by knockout. If the former UFC champion is able to do that, it would be one of the biggest upsets in boxing history.

As of now, Tyson Fury is a tremendous favorite to win in his return this weekend. According to the current betting line from FanDuel, the British boxer is currently a -2000 favorite. Meanwhile, Francis Ngannou returns as a +1040 underdog.

The betting line tells the entire story of Saturday's main event. That being said, if there's going to be anyone who can upset the odds, it would be Ngannou and his incredible punching power. But, as of now, nobody has been able to crack the chin of 'The Gypsy King'.