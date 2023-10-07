"Nobody can survive that" - Mike Tyson reveals official knockout prediction for Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Mike Tyson believes Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury will end in a stoppage.

'The Predator' is slated to face 'The Gypsy King' later this month in Saudi Arabia. For the former UFC heavyweight champion, the boxing match will be the first of his life. To help with the transition, he's requested the services of 'Iron Mike'.

While Tyson has never been a full-time coach before, he couldn't sit by when offered the opportunity. The former heavyweight champion has helped Ngannou get acclimated to the world of boxing, as has training partner Carlos Takam.

For his part, Tyson Fury has been less than impressed with Mike Tyson's presence. The WBC titleholder has stated that the legend should be in his corner instead. Furthermore, John Fury has opined that Ngannou will be the easiest fight of his son's career.

However, Tyson is a believer in Francis Ngannou's power. Speaking to Mail Online, the former champion added that Fury won't be able to take the former UFC champion's power. Speaking in the interview, he stated:

“I am helping Ngannou. I am learning what he is able to do. He's able to do so much more than I anticipated. He has what it takes to knockout anything or anybody standing in his way. Once he lands a punch on Tyson Fury's jaw he is going to knock him out too. Nobody can survive that.”

Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury: 'The Predator' reacts to Oleksandr Usyk booking

There's been another factor added to Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury in the form of Oleksandr Usyk.

As many boxing fans are aware, 'The Gypsy King' and 'The Cat' were in talks for most of this year. However, a planned April bout fell apart, as did December talks. As a result, Fury booked an October fight with 'The Predator'.

However, earlier this month, the undisputed heavyweight title fight was announced out of nowhere. Usyk, who is fresh off a win over Daniel Dubois in August, will travel to Saudi Arabia to face Fury in late December.

That being said, that fight happening entirely hinges on Francis Ngannou. If 'The Predator' can score a historic upset later this month, fans won't get to see the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis.

On social media, the PFL heavyweight reacted to the news. There, Ngannou questioned how Fury would be able to fight Usyk in December, after the damage that he dealt to him.

