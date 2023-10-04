"It's crazy" - Carlos Takam compares Francis Ngannou's power to Anthony Joshua

Carlos Takam believes Francis Ngannou's power stacks up to Anthony Joshua.

'The Predator' is set to make his boxing debut later this month in Saudi Arabia. There, he will face Tyson Fury in a pay-per-view non-title affair. Ahead of the bout, Ngannou is expected to be a massive underdog.

Furthermore, 'The Gypsy King' is so sure of his impending victory, that he's booked a December bout with Oleksandr Usyk. To help spring the massive upset, Ngannou famously brought in Mike Tyson to coach him.

Furthermore, he's working and sparring with names such as Carlos Takam regularly. The 42-year-old was even seen at Ngannou's open workout earlier this month. There, the two did some very light sparring, showing the PFL fighter's technical ability.

During a recent interview with The Mayweather Channel, Takam was asked to compare Ngannou's power to Anthony Joshua. 'AJ' famously defeated the heavyweight contender in 2017, by a highly controversial tenth-round stoppage.

In the interview, Takam indicated that the two were comparable punchers. Stating:

"Francis's power is crazy bro, it's really crazy. Seriously... I really think if Tyson Fury takes that punch from Francis, he's not going to get up.... I think Francis is going to win this fight, and the next one is going to be MMA."

Francis Ngannou reacts to Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

Francis Ngannou is fully prepared to throw a wrench into Tyson Fury's plans.

'The Gypsy King' recently booked a late December bout with Oleksandr Usyk. The fight with 'The Cat' will determine the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis did so over two decades ago.

However, that's only if Fury will be able to get through the fight unscathed. As of now, the WBC heavyweight champion is expected to do exactly that. Furthermore, Fury's father has predicted that the bout will be the easiest of his entire boxing career.

Nonetheless, Francis Ngannou is ready to cause some havoc. Backed by Mike Tyson, one can't blame the former UFC heavyweight champion for feeling confident. On X, 'The Predator' reacted to Tyson Fury's recent fight announcement.

In a post, Ngannou questioned how Fury would be able to fight Usyk, considering his impending medical suspension. While he's a big underdog as of now, the former UFC champion isn't lying down heading into his boxing debut later this month.

