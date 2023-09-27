WATCH: Francis Ngannou spars former title challenger at open workout for Tyson Fury bout

Francis Ngannou put in the work with Carlos Takam and Mike Tyson last night.

'The Predator' will make his boxing debut next month in Saudi Arabia. There, Ngannou will face Tyson Fury, in a fight that he's long called for. 'The Gypsy King' is coming off a knockout win over Derek Chisora in December.

Since the fight's announcement, Ngannou has been a massive underdog. He's brought in ' Iron Mike ' to help bridge the gap between himself and Fury. The boxing legend has helped coach him this summer and was present at his open workout last night.

While most of the headlines were about Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson, Carlos Takam was also there. The former title challenger has faced off with names such as Anthony Joshua, Derek Chisora, Joe Joyce, and more. Last night, he was there working alongside Ngannou.

In fact, the two heavyweights also did a little bit of light sparring. The two only went for a single round, but Ngannou looked light on his feet. While Takam obviously looked like the more seasoned of the two fighters, the former heavyweight champion looked at home inside the boxing ring.

See the video of Ngannou and Takam sparring below (50:00)

John Fury mocks Francis Ngannou's open workout

John Fury wasn't impressed with Francis Ngannou and Mike Tyson last night.

Tyson Fury has been much quieter in the build to his next fight than most. However, he has briefly discussed the bout in a few interviews here and there and even admitted that he was saddened by 'Iron Mike' training his next opponent.

As of now, the WBC heavyweight champion hasn't reacted to Ngannou's open workout. However, his father, John Fury, took to social media earlier this morning. There, he gave a terrible review of the former UFC champion's boxing skills.

Furthermore, the elder Fury called Francis Ngannou a disgrace. The coach opined that if that were the way that he would box come next month in Saudi Arabia, it wouldn't even be close. In an Instagram story video, Fury stated:

"I hope that's a joke, intending to be a laugh. If it's not, he doesn't have a prayer, he has no chance. He won't get out of the first round, it will be Tyson's fastest knockout. .. If that's what he's got, God help him, he'll get smashed to bits. That's embarrassing. If that's what he can do for an open workout, don't do an open workout. It's a disgrace."

