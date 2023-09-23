"That'd be my plan!" - John Fury reveals who he wants Tyson Fury to fight after Francis Ngannou

John Fury would love to see Tyson Fury vs. Jon Jones after October.

'The Gypsy King' is currently set to face Francis Ngannou next month in Saudi Arabia. The boxing match will be Fury's first in nearly a year, after defeating Derek Chisora last December. However, it could wind up being his last for a while.

Over the last few months, the WBC heavyweight champion has teased the possibility of heading to the octagon. Famously, Fury called out Jon Jones earlier this year. He added that the UFC sent him a contract for a possible fight against 'Bones', but instead chose to face Ngannou.

Still, Tyson Fury has repeatedly teased that he will head to the UFC to face Jones after his boxing match next month. That sounds like a great plan to his father, John Fury. In a recent interview with Seconds Out, the coach discussed his son's potential future.

In the interview, he added that he would love to see 'The Gypsy King' head to the octagon. Speaking to Seconds Out, Fury stated:

“I think that you’ll see that with Jon Jones, I don’t want to see a boxing match, I want to see both men in an all-in battle royale, and let the best man stand up at the end of it with his hands in the air and say that he is the hardest man and the baddest man on the planet. That’d be my plan! I can’t speak for Tyson, I’m not his business advisor, I’m not his manager, I’m not his trainer, I’m just his father, but that is what I would want to see.”

Has Tyson Fury fought in MMA before?

Tyson Fury has never fought in MMA before but feels confident enough to challenge Jon Jones.

'The Gpysy King' is arguably the greatest heavyweight boxer on the planet today. However, that doesn't mean he'll be able to walk into the octagon and defeat names such as Jon Jones. Former champion James Toney is proof of that.

However, Tyson Fury does have some, albeit, very little, MMA training experience. In 2019, he spent a few days training with former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till.

In the clips that were released, it's clear that the heavyweight still packs power in smaller gloves. However, that's his only known MMA training to date. Still, Fury feels confident enough to head into the cage with 'Bones', as well as 'The Predator' on the same night.

