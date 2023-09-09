"It's not good" - Oleksandr Usyk stunned by Tyson Fury's decision to box Francis Ngannou

Oleksandr Usyk isn't a huge fan of Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou.

Earlier this week, 'The Gypsy King' and 'The Predator' held their first press conference. Slated to box in October in Saudi Arabia, their fight will be a historic one. It'll be the first time in combat sports history that boxing's lineal heavyweight champion will meet the UFC's.

However, not everyone is a fan of the contest. Many, including Anthony Joshua, have slammed Fury for booking the bout. They've taken aim at the Brit for rejecting an undisputed championship fight with Usyk. There's been no undisputed heavyweight since Lennox Lewis, but that could've changed this year.

Sadly for some, Tyson Fury instead opted for a money fight with Francis Ngannou. However, taking the money isn't anything that Oleksandr Usyk is mad at. 'The Cat' briefly discussed the fight in a recent interview with JOE.

There, he explained his shock at Fury deciding to take a fight with a novice boxer. In the interview, Usyk explained:

"Tyson Fury is champion in WBC, yeah? Ngannou don't have boxing fight, it's UFC fighter. It's not good, boxing against [a] guy who don't have a fight. [Not even] one, maybe one [fight would be okay], maybe a month of being a professional. But it's [a] show."

Tyson Fury reveals plans for more hybrid boxing matches

At the press conference announcing his return this week, Tyson Fury made it clear he doesn't care about criticism.

The WBC heavyweight title won't be on the line for 'The Gypsy King's clash with Francis Ngannou. The boxing match will be 10 rounds and a professional one. Some were understandably concerned the bout would have to be sanctioned as an exhibition.

However, that's not the case. Now slated to return in October against 'The Predator,' Tyson Fury has made it clear he doesn't care about Oleksandr Usyk. Nor does he care about criticism from names such as Anthony Joshua and others.

Speaking to Sky Sports prior to the press conference, 'The Gypsy King' admitted that he's boxing for money these days. He also hinted that he was done with serious boxing matches, and will instead prefer fights similar to Ngannou.

He said:

"I didn't come back this time for belts or titles or anything. I've come back to secure my family, and their family, and their kids, and their grandkids, and I've done it. This is the reason I'm even boxing anymore. ... I have no interest in fighting those [contenders] because I'm bigger than all of them. I'm a superstar, they're nobodies."