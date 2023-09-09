"Man of my word" - Keith Thurman serious about intergender boxing match against Claressa Shields

Keith Thurman vs. Claressa Shields might happen after all.

The 'GWOAT' has always been vocal about her boxing ability. Having defeated names such as Savannah Marshall, Christina Hammer, and more, Shields feels confident against anyone. In fact, she even feels confident against male boxers.

Earlier this summer, the female boxing champion called out Jake Paul. Shields stated that she could easily outbox 'The Problem Child', but later set her sights higher. When Paul had no interest, she called out former champion Keith Thurman.

'One Time' was in discussions to return against Errol Spence Jr. this summer. However, 'The Truth' wound up getting a deal done with Terence Crawford, making Thurman's services not needed. As a result, Thurman showed interest in facing Shields in an exhibition boxing match.

Claressa Shields re-signed with PFL following her callout, seemingly putting a boxing return on hold. In an interview with Best Women's Boxing Show, Keith Thurman was asked about the bout. There, he confirmed that he was serious about the fight.

Obviously, he wouldn't go all out, but Thurman is still interested in the potential bout. Speaking in the interview he said:

"I'm a man of my word. It's not a real fight, it's not the competition that I'm looking for. But, you know, boxing is more than boxing. At the end of the day, this has been and always will be, under the umbrella of entertainment... Facing Claressa Shields and having some sort of exhibition on that kind of level, I would love to do something for charity. Do something positive."

Claressa Shields hints at Savannah Marshall PFL rematch

Unfortunately for Keith Thurman, he'll have to wait for Claressa Shields.

As previously mentioned, the female boxing champion re-signed with the PFL earlier this year. Not long following the announcement of her return to MMA, the company signed her biggest rival, Savannah Marshall. The two previously met last year, with Shields scoring a decision win in a heated clash.

Despite having little interest in fighting in the cage publically, Marshall signed with the PFL earlier this summer. Naturally, fans wondered if the two would rematch in the cage, and quickly had their questions answered.

Late last month, Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall had a face-off in the PFL smart cage. 'The Silent Assassin' won their meeting as amateurs, with the 'GWOAT' winning as professionals. Now, they'll get to meet for a third time, likely in the cage.

