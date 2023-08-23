"That's the plan" - Savannah Marshall hints at rematch with Claressa Shields after PFL signing

Savannah Marshall is ready for an MMA rematch with Claressa Shields.

'Silent Assassin' is fresh off her return opposite Franchon Crews-Dezurn last month. There, she scored a majority decision win, winning super middleweight gold. Furthermore, it helped Marshall get back on track after suffering a loss to Claressa Shields last year.

That loss to the 'GWOAT' was the first defeat of the British boxer's career. The build to that fight last October was intense, as they had a history with one another. In their days as amateurs, Marshall handed Shields a loss by decision. To date, it's still the only defeat in her career to date.

Earlier this week, Savannah Marshall made a shock signing to the PFL. Having never spoken of MMA aspirations until her signing, it does make sense. Also signed to the promotion is Claressa Shields, having gone 1-1 in the cage in 2021.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Marshall confirmed that a potential rematch heavily weighed into her signing. In fact, that's the goal for her debut in the cage, revealing:

"That's the plan. I'm not stupid and I can see why they were interested in me, from the response that me and Claressa got in the ring. So that's definitely on the cards. It doesn't look like a rematch in the ring is coming off, so I've had to chase her into another sport. I've boxed for 20-plus years, after doing the same combinations, the same routine. I'm excited to learn something different."

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall have an MMA face-off

Last night, Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall gave fans a sneak peek of what's next.

While the British boxer just signed to the PFL, the 'GWOAT' has some experience under her belt. Shields famously signed to the company in 2020, going 1-1 in the cage in the following year.

After a split-decision loss to Abigal Montes, the boxing champion decided to return to the ring. However, earlier this summer, Shields announced that she re-signed with the PFL. While no opponent was given for her 2024 return, it now seems that it'll likely be Marshall.

In fact, Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall were present for PFL 9 weigh-ins last night. There, they again teased that they would rematch in the cage but got short of making the bout official. However, they did give fans a face-off on what is expected to come next year.

