Who is Keith Thurman fighting next? Former champion reveals shocking August return

Keith Thurman is preparing to face Yordenis Ugas in August.

While boxing has had more bad years than good lately, 2023 is shaping up to be an incredible one. In February, fans got to see Jake Paul and Tommy Fury duke it out in Saudi Arabia, which appealed to the influencer fanbase.

In April, two of the youngest stars of the sport competed, as Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia went head to head. Furthermore, Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford and Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua is on the books for later this year.

Now, Keith Thurman is getting set for his return to the ring as well. In a recent interview with Brian Custer on The Last Stand, he revealed his plans to face Yordenis Ugas in August. For his part, '54 Milagros' is coming off a knockout loss to Errol Spence Jr. last April.

In the interview, the former champion stated:

"It's a great fight, so we'll talk about it like a great fight. So, [if] we get that fight, we get things to manifest, that's a great fight. Ugas, he's done big things. He beat [Manny] Pacquiao, I lost to Pacquiao, right? Pacquiao's retired, Thurman never gets to punch Pacquiao again, right? But there is a little redemption, right? If I beat the guy that beat me."

Keith Thurman reveals canceled plans to face Errol Spence Jr.

Earlier this year, Keith Thurman and Errol Spence Jr. nearly inked a deal to fight.

While 'The Truth' was going back and forth with Terence Crawford, it appeared that the bout wouldn't come to fruition. As a result, the champion began talks with 'One Time', who long wanted a championship fight upon his return.

However, the fight wound up being made and is set for later this month in Las Vegas. In the interview with Brian Custer on The Last Stand, Keith Thurman discussed his failed talks with Errol Spence Jr.

There, he revealed that he was willing to jump in for either man later this month. In the interview, Thurman stated:

“You know, it wasn’t sweet, but I pride myself on making the biggest fights happen, and let’s be honest, man. If this fight didn’t manifest, we would call some shenanigans...There was no reason for extra hesitation, but if they were going to if they were going to keep clashing and not come up with a deal, Thurman would have popped right in because I’m not hard to negotiate with."

