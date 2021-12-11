How much will UFC 269 PPV cost?

The UFC's final PPV event of the year looks set to be a classic. It features two exhilarating title fights sitting at the top of a card stacked with rising prospects, a former champion, and all-action, fan-favorite fighters.

UFC 269 Press Conference

UFC fans in the U.S. can watch the early and main prelims with an ESPN+ subscription. Those with a current subscription can then purchase the main event for $69.99. However, new subscribers will have to fork out $89.98 to watch the likes of Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira throw down in the octagon.

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the early prelims with a UFC Fight Pass subscription, while the main prelims and the main card will be free to those with a BT Sport subscription.

How does UFC 269 compare to the other PPV cards of 2021?

UFC 269 is potentially one of the strongest PPV events of the year. The main event alone, which has current lightweight champion Charles Oliveira taking on Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier, raises its bar exponentially.

The co-main event features a women's bantamweight grudge match between arguably the greatest ever women's champion, Amanda Nunes and top contender Julianna Pena. Nunes is a heavy favorite going into the fight, but Pena has stated that she brings something 'The Lioness' has never had to face before.

Then there is a guaranteed welterweight firefight between Geoff Neal and Santiago Ponzinibbio, while former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt makes the move down to flyweight to take on top contender Kai Kara-France.

The main card starts off with a bantamweight scrap between one of MMA's brightest upcoming stars, Sean O'Malley, who takes on gritty veteran Raulian Paiva.

This set of electric matchups certainly has UFC 269 in the top five PPV events of the year. It is superior, at least on paper, to the likes of UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane, UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3, and UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2.

If the fights live up to their potential, the PPV could rank as one of the best of the year, alongside the likes of UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 and UFC 266: Volkanovski vs. Ortega.

