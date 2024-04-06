How old was Jon Jones when he started in the UFC? A look into 'Bones' run in the promotion

As one of the greatest fighters of all time, it is often mentioned how young Jon Jones was when he first claimed the UFC light heavyweight title, but his age upon entering the promotion is less mentioned.

Now 36 years old in 2024, Jones has exclusively competed in title fights since 2011, when he first became a world champion at UFC 128. Jones won the belt in his eighth UFC fight, setting the record as the youngest promotional champion of all time as a 23-year-old.

Jones made his octagon debut in 2008 against Andre Gusmao at UFC 87.

How old was Jon Jones when he started in the UFC?

In his seventh professional MMA fight as a 6-0 prospect, Jon Jones debuted in the UFC at 21 years old, becoming one of the few fighters to do so at that age.

Jones closed as the betting underdog going into the fight, marking the first and only time as of 2024 that would be true. 'Bones' improved his record to 7-0 at UFC 87 with a decision nod over Andre Gusmao.

UFC 87 was titled 'Seek and Destroy' and headlined by welterweight champion Georges St. Pierre defending his title against Jon Fitch.

What is Jon Jones' record in the UFC?

Since becoming the UFC light heavyweight champion in 2011, Jon Jones has never fought in a non-title fight, racking up 15 official championship victories, including 11 title defenses across two separate reigns. In March 2023, Jones would add to his legacy by moving up a weight class and becoming the UFC heavyweight champion.

With an official record of 27-1 with one no-contest, Jones is 21-1 with one no-contest in the UFC. The no-contest on Jones' record came at UFC 214 when 'Bones' knockout of Daniel Cormier was overturned after he tested positive for illegal substances.

The one loss on Jones' record is one of the most debated and controversial official results in MMA history. 'Bones' was disqualified against Matt Hamill in 2009 for illegal elbows after dominating the fight for over four minutes. Most fans, media members, and pundits — including UFC CEO Dana White — still consider Jones undefeated, with the disqualification a result of the infamous 12-6 elbow rule.

