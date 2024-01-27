What is the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA? California State Athletic Commission executive director in plans to abolish the same

Of the many regulations of the unified rules of MMA, one particular addition has created many talking points amongst fans for the effect it had on the record of a legend.

The list of illegal strikes in MMA has largely been a consensus, though undeniably, the most debated forbidden move has been the 12-6 elbow. The strike is infamously linked to the lone 'loss' on Jon Jones' 27-1 record to Matt Hamill at the UFC TUF 10 Finale in 2009. Despite dominating the entire bout, Jones was disqualified by referee Steve Mazzagatti for violating the rule.

The result was almost unanimously protested as even Dana White and Joe Rogan continue to consider Jones undefeated to date. White claimed the UFC as an organization, filed for an appeal to overturn the decision, though the Nevada State Athletic Commission has claimed they did not receive any documents.

According to the official rulebook, the 12-6 elbow is defined as an elbow strike thrown in a direct downward motion, referring to the positioning of the respective numbers on an analog clock. In puzzling fashion, all other elbows landed are legal other than those landed straight downward.

Within the MMA community, Rogan is notorious for his hatred of the rule and continuously campaigns for the strike to be made legal.

As of January 2024, the strike remains illegal, and Jones' loss to Hamill is still official.

California State Athletic Commission announces desire to alter official MMA rules

In a long-awaited move, the California State Athletic Commission appears to be proposing rule changes in MMA.

As reported by Ariel Helwani, Andy Foster — the executive director of the commission — plans to propose two major alterations to the current MMA rule set. The official document from the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports Mixed Martial Arts Committee desires to change the definition of a grounded opponent as well as abolish the status of 12-6 elbows as illegal.

The document states that the CSAC believes a fighter should not be considered down for touching reaching with their hands, but instead 'when any part of their body besides their hands or feet comes in contact with the canvas.'

If successfully agreed upon, the rule of a down opponent would no longer allow fighters to reach down for the canvas to prevent being kneed or kicked in the head.