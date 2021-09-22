How did Robbie Lawler split his lip?

Robbie Lawler split his lip open during the fight against Rory MacDonald at UFC 189 on July 11, 2015.

The former UFC welterweight champion defended his strap against MacDonald in one of the greatest fights in UFC history. The two previously met at UFC 167 in 2013 before their titanic clash in 2015.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald went to war 5 years ago today at UFC 189 Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald went to war 5 years ago today at UFC 189 https://t.co/ZCLwr5EjRM

'Ruthless' suffered a massive cut to his upper lip when Rory MacDonald landed a giant elbow at 2:47 in the fourth round.

'Red King' started the fight in control, putting on a striking clinic. But Robbie Lawler's strength ultimately took over. He refused to go down, despite being rocked multiple times throughout the fight.

Rory MacDonald pushed with menace in the fourth round but was unable to secure a finish. Lawler's thudding jab posed problems for him. The cumulative damage of his jabs broke MacDonald's nose by the end of the round.

The 39-year old ultimately got the finish in the 5th as he landed a jab on Rory's nose. The fight was stopped by referee Herb Dean as soon as Rory went down.

Watch the incredible fight between Robbie Lawler and Rory MacDonald below:

Robbie Lawler was dethroned by Tyron Woodley after two successful title defenses

Tyron Woodley at a weigh-in.

After a bloodbath at UFC 189, Robbie Lawler defended his belt against 'The Natural Born Killer' Carlos Condit at UFC 195. 'Ruthless' secured a decision victory on the night.

He was then scheduled to face Tyron Woodley at UFC 201. Early in the fight, 'The Chosen One' landed a huge right hand on Lawler. The referee stopped the fight in the first round. Tyron Woodley became the new UFC welterweight champion.

Robbie Lawler has struggled to bounce back into title contention since UFC 201. He has one victory in his last five fights (against Donald Cerrone at UFC 214).

Also Read

'Ruthless' will now welcome Nick Diaz back to the octagon. The two are scheduled to face each other in a rematch 17 years in the making at UFC 266. Lawler will look to avenge his loss to Diaz at UFC 47 in 2007.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



Who else can't wait for Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler rematch at 17 years in the making!Who else can't wait for Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler rematch at #UFC266 ?! 17 years in the making!



Who else can't wait for Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler rematch at #UFC266?! https://t.co/6Vl2JSabCn

Follow us for all the latest coverage leading into the UFC 266 card!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh