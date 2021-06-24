How To Bet On UFC Events In 2021

Nothing can match the adrenaline rush caused by the fast-paced, action-filled thrill of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). From boxing to karate and wrestling, this market will keep you entertained round the clock.

The best part? Online UFC betting will always be among the best ways for sports bettors to cash in big. So if you want to know about betting on UFC events for real money, you are at the right place, and we'll also point to our top-rated sports betting sites.

How Does Betting On UFC Fights Work?

Here are some tips on how to bet on UFC fights to get you off on the right track.

1. Bet Wisely

If you're betting for fun, then by all means, wager on any fight you see fit. But if you're betting with the sole purpose of winning, make sure you go for games with precise predictions from top sites like MMAmania. Of course, even after knowing the available predictions, the final choice should still depend on your judgment.

2. Check UFC Betting Trends

Always take note of a fighter's progress before betting to get an indication of where they are in their career. For example, has the fighter won 10 successive matches? How many of his last four fights has he won?

You'll also want to drill further and know how their fights end. For instance, if a fighter won the last four games in the first round, that's an obvious display of strength. And if the wins came from the judges' split decisions, maybe he's not as dominant as his record shows.

3. Use Betting Slips To Ensure Accuracy

Regardless of whether you copy another bettor's move or choose your bets, checking your tickets for accuracy is crucial. That applies to the moments before and right after confirming your wager. Make sure to confirm that;

● It's the correct event.

● Your bet, whether on a fighter or outcome, is right.

● The bookmarker reflects the correct wager amount.

● The event's odds appear correctly.

4. Make Your Move At Top Betting Sites

Getting the best UFC odds can make the real difference in your bet's success and the profit amount earned. But did you know not all bookies offer the same odds for the same event? That's why you need to compare the odds at different bookies to set yourself up with higher potential wins.

How Do Betting Odds Work In UFC?

Several different numbers appear under UFC odds on most online bookies, and here's what you need to know.

1. Fight Odds

UFC odds come with a number accompanied by either a negative (-) or positive (+) sign at the front. The negative means that the fighter is a 'favorite' while a positive means they are the underdog.

As for the figure, it means that to win $100, you'll need to place the amount listed. If the number is 155, for instance, the bookie will payout $100 on top of every $155 you've wagered.

2. Props Odds

Proposition odds, also known as props, in short, allow you to bet in other ways apart from picking the winner. An example of how 'prop' odds appear could be how the fight will end;

● Knockout -115

● Submission +155

● Decision +350

If you bet $115 on 'knockout' and it ends with a knockout, you'll receive $100 plus your original $115 bet back. You can also wager how a fighter will win, the number of rounds that a game will last, or even if the fight ends with a draw.

Types of Bets For UFC Betting

Before mastering the art of online MMA betting, you first need to understand the options. We'll take you through some of the most popular UFC bet types below;

1. Moneyline

Moneyline is the most straightforward wager you can make on the UFC, and it involves picking the fighter you're confident will win. When you click on the UFC odds page in your bookie, you'll see how it has matched the fighters. Pick the fighter you think will win and enter your bet amount.

2. Round Under/Over

A round over/under UFC bet involves betting on how long you think the fight will last. Usually, on 3 rounds events, bookmarkers can place a line at 1.5 or 2.5 rounds. However, when betting, you can go for under the set line, meaning a shorter period, or over the line, which is an extended period.

3. Parlays

Parlays bet type involves grouping your bets to make a single wager. So to cash in, you'll have to win all the individual stakes in the group, and getting one wrong will cost you the entire bet. The good thing is that most bookies allow you to parlay UFC wagers with bets from other sports.

Top UFC Betting Sites

With UFC live betting, top-tier customer service, and secure payment methods; these are the most trusted and reliable sportsbooks for UFC betting;

1. My Bookie

Launched in 2014, My Bookie is all about fast deposits, quicker payouts, and an ever-expanding sports market selection. In addition, it offers a choice between two welcome offers; a 50% match up to $1,000 or a 10% match up to $200. The latter comes with lower wagering requirements.

2. BetUS

Leading the MMA betting sites since 1994 with dynamic markets and above-standard odds is BetUS. The welcome offer here entails a 125% bonus up to $2,500 that you can claim using the SU150CRYPT promo code. From there, it’s all about monthly tournaments and prizes in the BetUS loyalty program.

3. Betnow

Since 2015, Betnow’s sole purpose is to provide every action-filled game, covering 60+ sports. All new players receive a 100% match on deposits of at least $20 up to $500. And if you work your way up to the Betnow VIP club, you can expect a 15% bonus on all deposits!

4. Bovada

From UFC Fight Night, UFC 265, to PFL Regular Season—if there’s an MMA event, it’ll be featured by Bovada. And though the bookie has a relatively low sign-in offer of 50% up to $250, it makes up for this with a player-friendly 5x rollover.

Upcoming UFC Events

With MMA betting, there are different leagues to choose from, including PFL on Thursdays, Bellator on Fridays, and UFC on Saturdays. ESPN UFC 2021 schedules show the following upcoming events for June and July;

● UFC Fight Night: The Korean Zombie vs. Ige - June 19

● UFC Fight Night: Gane vs. Volkov - June 26

● UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 - July 20

● UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs. Rodriguez - July 17

● UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw - July 24

Conclusion

Though learning how to bet on the UFC successfully isn't the easiest feat, the information we've provided above will take you a long way. And once you're confident with your UFC betting skills, feel free to pick from our list of top MMA betting sites to enjoy the multiple offers.

