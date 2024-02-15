How to watch ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs Lobo on Prime Video

Jonathan Haggerty and Felipe Lobo’s long-standing beef will finally get settled this coming Friday, February 16, inside ‘The Mecca of Muay Thai’ Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 19 is finally upon us, featuring nine world-class bouts of Muay Thai and mixed martial arts action.

Two fearsome strikers with no love lost for one another will lock horns in the main event, as ‘The General’ will look to defend his bantamweight Muay Thai crown for the first time.

‘Demolition Man’, though, is determined to turn this into his own coronation night and take away 26 pounds of gold from the two-sport world champion.

There’s also another intriguing storyline in the penultimate match of the evening, featuring Saemapetch Fairtex and Mohamed Younes Rabah.

These bantamweight Muay Thai strikers are meeting for a second time following a controversial ending to their first match. Saemapetch is out for revenge, while ‘The Buraq’ wants to prove his win was no fluke.

Elsewhere, certified finishers Lito ‘Thunder Kid’ Adiwang and ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams will collide to determine who moves up the strawweight MMA rankings.

With that said, here’s how you can watch the can’t-miss martial arts spectacle in the comfort of your own home.

How to watch ONE Fight Night 19 in your local area

ONE Championship’s world-class events are now available to over 190 countries (and counting) and are easily accessible to every combat sports fan.

The hard-hitting action is available via television, tablet, computer, or any mobile device.

As always, ONE’s monthly Amazon cards air live on US Primetime, available free for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

16 Feb 8:00PM EST — New York

16 Feb 5:00PM PST — Los Angeles

16 Feb 8:00PM EST — Toronto

16 Feb 5:00PM PST — Vancouver

Over in Asia, the full broadcast of ONE Fight Night 19 begins at 9 AM Singapore Standard Time (SGT) and 8 AM Indochina Time (ICT) on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

In selected countries, the full event will be broadcast live on ONE Championship’s digital platforms (watch.onefc.com, ONE’s YouTube, and ONE’s Facebook).

To confirm the full and updated broadcast of ONE Fight Night 19 in your country, make sure to visit watch.onefc.com for your local listings and catch all the world-class combat sports action as it happens.

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs Lobo on Prime Video full card

Apart from the three featured bouts mentioned above, ONE’s second Prime Video event of 2024 is loaded with bangers and sleeper fights that could potentially steal the show.

Fan favorites Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak, Liam Nolan, Luke Lessei, and Eddie Abasolo, among others will all make their first appearance of the year.

Here’s the full card: