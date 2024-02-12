Two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty “can’t wait to throw some elbows” in world title defense against Felipe Lobo

Muay Thai will always hold a special place in Jonathan Haggerty’s heart.

‘The Art of Eight Limbs’, after all, perfectly captures the technical beauty and brutal savagery of the striking arts, especially at the highest level under the ONE banner.

Plus, those wicked elbows are allowed under Muay Thai rules, which, as we know, are a staple in Jonathan Haggerty’s lethal arsenal.

‘The General’ will be returning to his comfort zone at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16 to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title for the first time.

Standing across the ring from Lumpinee Stadium will be gutsy challenger Felipe ‘Demolition Man’ Lobo, who wants to make the British striker’s reign short-lived.

After a quick kickboxing detour against Fabricio Andrade to achieve two-sport supremacy, Haggerty is thrilled he can use all of his weapons once more. He said in an interview with ONE:

“Yeah, Muay Thai is my bread and butter. Before I even fought Fabricio for the kickboxing belt there, I still wanted to defend my Muay Thai belt. I wasn't really interested in the kickboxing belt, but I thought, you know what, I've got the style, I've got the determination and I'm very dedicated. So let's go for it.”

Jonathan Haggerty added:

“Let's get both of these titles and then I'm the man at the top, but it's good to be hitting pads with elbows, sparring with elbows. It's great to involve the elbows now, so I can't wait to throw some elbows [on fight night].”

Jonathan Haggerty’s chopping downward elbows are a thing of beauty

Apart from his signature teep kicks and impeccable footwork, perhaps Haggerty’s most dangerous weapon is his vicious elbows.

The 26-year-old had a promotional debut to remember back in 2019 when he used his chopping downward elbows to dismantle Joseph Lasiri.

Rewatch that fight here:

We’re all looking forward to witnessing Haggerty’s destructive elbows in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19. The full event will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America