The bad blood between world-class strikers Felipe Lobo and Jonathan Haggerty has been brewing for quite some time now.

That heated intensity will reach a fever pitch in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19 on January 16, inside the hallowed grounds of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

‘The General’ will be defending his bantamweight Muay Thai world title for the first time against a formidable adversary, who is coming off a sensational knockout win over Thai veteran Saempatech Fairtex.

Haggerty, who lords over the Muay Thai and kickboxing ranks in the 145-pound division, has openly expressed his disdain for Lobo.

The feeling appears mutual for the Brazilian bomber, who recalled how his rivalry with the British champion began.

‘Demolition Man’ told ONE in an exclusive interview:

“[Haggerty has] been calling me since my last fight with Saemapetch. When my fight with Saemapetch ended, back at the hotel, he walked past me and said, ‘I liked watching you fight. You’re next.'”

Felipe Lobo said the provocation continued after Haggerty knocked out his Tiger Muay Thai teammate Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 16 last year. He added:

“On the day of the fight with Fabricio, it was the same thing. [Haggerty] walked past me and said, ‘You’re next.’

The pair almost came to blows inside the ring shortly after that confrontation. Good thing cooler heads eventually prevailed.

Felipe Lobo and Jonathan Haggerty will finally get to settle their differences soon at ONE Fight Night 19.

The full event will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Jonathan Haggerty says he holds the mental edge against challenger Felipe Lobo

As far as Jonathan Haggerty is concerned, he already won the mental warfare against the third-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender.

‘The General’ believes he’s already “living rent-free” inside Felipe Lobo’s head. The double champ told ONE:

“I feel like I’m in his head. I’m 1-0 up against his training partner. I heard that Andrade gets the better of him in sparring. I’m not too sure how true that is, but if it is then, well, we’re going for round one!”