“I can’t wait to give him a beating” – Jonathan Haggerty reveals what he said to Felipe Lobo during their heated altercation 

Reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is the man of the hour in ONE Championship.

The 26-year-old champ-champ from the United Kingdom has a massive target on his back, and it seems that everyone wants a piece of ‘The General’.

After Haggerty defeated Fabricio Andrade to claim the vacant bantamweight kickboxing belt last November 2023, his Brazilian opponent’s teammate immediately jumped into the ring to confront him. The two exchanged words and nearly came to blows. Things escalated quickly and they had to be separated.

That man is none other than no.4-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo, whom Haggerty is scheduled to fight later this month.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Haggerty revealed what he had told Lobo that night.

‘The General’ said:

“After I beat Andrade, he was in the corner, and I just told him straight, ‘You don’t want it.’ It’s not every day the champion is calling out a top contender. It should be the other way around. I just can’t wait to give him a beating. That’s all.”

‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty and ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo finally meet at ONE Fight Night 19

Fans won’t have to wait long to finally see Jonathan Haggerty trade heavy leather with Felipe Lobo.

The two are scheduled to fight in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, with the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line.

The event goes down live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.