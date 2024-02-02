“No messing around” – Jonathan Haggerty proud to influence United Kingdom’s new generation of promising strikers

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is proud to lead the pack of a growing British contingent in ONE Championship, the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Over recent years, ONE Championship’s stars from the United Kingdom have been tearing it up in the Circle. With guys like the iconic ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison, Haggerty’s teammate ‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan, ‘The General’s little brother, 19-year-old Freddie Haggerty, and even rising star ‘The King of The North’ Nico Carrillo, it’s hard to argue that ONE has some pretty amazing fighters from the UK.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Haggerty says the ONE Championship British contingent is here to stay, and they mean business.

‘The General’ said:

“I say for the past few years UK level's gone so high through the roof. I'd say people like myself are influencing the younger generation. They’re coming up wanting to take their shin guards off and just get straight to it, no messing around.”

As the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, Haggerty feels he has a responsibility to fly the country’s flag as their leader. He will get the opportunity to do just that in his next fight.

‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty set to square off with rival ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo

There has been some bad blood brewing between Jonathan Haggerty and Felipe Lobo. It all comes to a head in two weeks’ time.

‘The General’ is set to defend his bantamweight Muay Thai gold against ‘Demolition Man’ in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.