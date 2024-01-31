“I won't disappoint” – Jonathan Haggerty confident he can beat Fabricio Andrade again under mixed martial arts rules

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty has grand designs on becoming an unprecedented simultaneous three-sport world champion.

No one has ever held three world titles across three different sports at the same time, and Haggerty is looking to make it happen. How? By taking on former adversary Fabricio Andrade.

Haggerty defeated Andrade at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video in November of 2023 to capture the vacant kickboxing crown, adding more gold to his collection. But now he’s looking at taking Andrade’s ONE bantamweight MMA world title.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Haggerty detailed his chances against Andrade, should he battle the brash Brazilian in MMA.

‘The General’ stated:

“I've beat him once and I could beat him again. I feel like his speciality in MMA is stand-up and I've already taken him out in stand-up. So imagine with four-ounce gloves and a little bit of takedown defense, who knows, who knows, what could happen? But give me the shot and I won't disappoint.”

Jonathan Haggerty to face Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19

Before ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty can think of shifting to MMA and becoming a world champion there, the 26-year-old Englishman needs to take care of business with the man in front of him.

Haggerty is set to face no.4-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, February 16th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live on U.S. primetime on February 16 with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Please stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.