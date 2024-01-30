“I can’t wait to put on a performance” – Jonathan Haggerty zeroes in on world title defense vs. Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19

This past weekend, Jonathan Haggerty stepped back inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for the first time in 2024.

The British star striker produced some incredible memories at the iconic venue last year, securing the two biggest wins of his career to date.

Stopping both Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade in front of the Thai fans to win the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships are two moments that he will never forget.

Those memories came rushing back to him as he stepped through the ropes whilst being in attendance for ONE Friday Fights 49 to support his brother, Freddie.

Jonathan Haggerty will look to continue his winning streak inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai' in his next contest, as he alluded to during his brief in-ring interview this past weekend.

The defending champion said that the venue has become a special place for him in his career and that will only continue next time out:

“Yeah, it feels great to be back, you know. Every time I step in here, memories come out, and I can’t wait to put on a performance on February 17.”

Lumpinee could turn into a lucky charm for Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 19

The iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium has brought nothing but great results for Jonathan Haggerty in his recent fights inside the arena.

The Londoner will be hoping that this trend continues at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16, where he makes the first defense of his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Brazil’s Felipe Lobo will look to bring Haggerty’s winning run to an end on February 16 in the main event clash for the second Fight Night event of the year.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription. Check your local listings for more details.