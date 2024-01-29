“He’s destined for this” – Jonathan Haggerty says younger brother Freddie is ‘going to be great’ in ONE Championship

It seems pretty clear that Freddie Haggerty is a cut from the same cloth as his elder brother, two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

The 19-year-old sensation made his promotional bow at ONE Friday Fights 49 on January 26 against fellow teen prodigy Dankalong Sor Dechapan inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Although he was in cruise control from the sound of the bell, the Thai star threatened behind rounds of combinations, even dropping the English striking ace late in the first frame.

However, Freddie demonstrated why he should be one to watch under the ONE banner, as he shifted into gear and got the job done in only 14 seconds of the second round, much to the approval of his elder bruv, Jonathan Haggerty.

Though he was impressed by the win, the bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing king admits it wasn’t the easiest of scenarios to be watching his younger sibling stand and bang inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Jonathan Haggerty told Circle-side commentator Gianni Subba:

“It was nerve-wracking. It was worse than being in there cause when I’m in there, I’m in control, and I had no control. I just let him do his magic, and he’s destined for this, you know. He’s going to be great.”

Freddie has the perfect role model in Jonathan Haggerty to make it big

To seal his debut on the grandest stage of martial arts with a knockout is quite a feat for the young striker from London. Thankfully, he’s got the perfect source of inspiration right at home if he wants to continue his evolution – Jonathan Haggerty.

The promotion’s strawweight Muay Thai division is packed to the brim with a variety of young up-and-comers and elite names that would provide the teenager with plenty of intriguing contests down the line.

Hence, having someone like a two-sport world champion in his camp as a training partner, teacher, and advisor would benefit the 19-year-old tremendously as he starts plotting his way to the top.

For now, though, the future is definitely looking bright for the British slugger on the global stage of ONE Championship.