“Turn my dreams into reality” - Freddie Haggerty takes inspiration from world champ brother Jonathan in ONE debut

Despite not dropping the name of his next opponent, reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty made headlines recently by announcing that he will be back in action soon through his social media accounts.

Along with this massive news from ‘The General,’ another fighter from the Haggerty family is set to make his promotional debut in the world’s largest martial arts organization as Jonathan’s younger brother, Freddie, revealed that he will compete in his first-ever ONE Championship match at ONE Friday Fights 49.

The 18-year-old phenom shared this information in an Instagram post with the caption:

“Growing up I’ve always watched my brother achieve his dreams through hard work and dedication, This camp I have done nothing but that. 15 days I start to turn my dreams into a reality 👑#ONEfridayfights49 #haggertybrothers #doubletrouble”

The younger Haggerty was a former WBC European Muay Thai Under 18 featherweight champion and has two MMA wins on his resume. Although his opponent and the weight class of his upcoming fight are still being determined, Freddie is expected to have an impressive showing in front of the fans inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Jonathan Haggerty helps brother Freddie prepare for his debut and braces himself for a possible world title defense

Both Jonathan and Freddie are in Thailand right now, where they are continuing their preparation for the impending matches. The older Haggerty is hands-on in helping his little brother prepare him for his maiden bout in ONE Championship.

Through this, the two-sport world champion is also sharpening his tools for a possible defense of either of his 26-pound golden belts.