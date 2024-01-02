“I want to see him in MMA” - Fans expecting grand things from two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty in 2024

2023 has been a very historic and memorable year for Jonathan Haggerty, as he achieved combat sports immortality by becoming a two-sport world champion and scoring back-to-back knockout victories against Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade.

First, he defeated the previously unbeaten and dominant world champion, Nong-O, in April 2023 at ONE Fight Night 9 via first-round knockout to become the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Then, seven months later, Haggerty obliterated ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Andrade in their champion-versus-champion clash in November 2023 at ONE Fight Night 16 to capture the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

In a recent Instagram post, ONE Championship posted a short clip of the 26-year-old British superstar doing a leaping front kick and a powerful elbow strike during training, thus captioning the video with:

Jonathan Haggerty has set himself up with multiple gigantic matchups in 2024

After becoming the newest member of the exclusive club of ONE Championship athletes who won two world titles in two different sports, Jonathan Haggerty’s star power significantly went up, opening more opportunities for him in the next calendar year.

The Keddles Gym, Knowlesy Academy, and Team Underground representative could either pursue a third world title if he chooses to cross to MMA and challenge Andrade for the ONE bantamweight MMA world title, defend his Muay Thai world championship against Nico Carrillo, or move up in the featherweight division and challenge reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, Tawanchai PK Saenchai.