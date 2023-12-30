WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty, Tawanchai headline ONE Championship’s wildest Muay Thai knockouts of 2023

Before the fireworks come out on New Year’s Eve and wrap up another calendar year, ONE Championship has brought the explosive Muay Thai knockouts that were witnessed by fans under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The promotion recently posted a highlight video of the best knockouts that ONE Muay Thai athletes produced in the past 12 months. They looked back and wrote the description of the video:

“As 2023 comes to an end, we bring you bring you the most savage knockouts from our Muay Thai superstars, featuring two-division ONE World Champion Jonathan Haggerty’s shocking finish of Thai legend Nong-O, ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai’s devastating leg kick of Turkish ace Jamal Yusupov, and MORE!“

Spearheading the best Muay Thai knockouts of the year were ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty and ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai, who both scored highlight-reel knockouts.

‘The General’ engineered a gigantic upset of former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in April 2023 at ONE Fight Night 9, where he sent the Thai legend into another realm in their championship showdown and became the new king of the division.

Meanwhile, Tawanchai made a successful world title defense against Jamal Yusupov in February 2023 at ONE Fight Night 7 in February 2023 with a vicious leg kick that made his challenger quit and caused an injury.

Other fighters featured in the highlight video who got fantastic finishes were Dmitry Menshikov (against Mouhcine Chafi), Prajanchai PK Saenchai (against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao), and Muangthai PK Saenchai (against Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai).

Fans can expect more incredible knockout finishes in 2024 as ONE Championship books more barnburner fights

2023 has presented a wide range of sensational knockouts across different rulesets in ONE Championship, but fans can expect more in 2024 as the promotion continues to book mouth-watering fights.

A few of the confirmed fights in early 2024 are the Rodtang Jitmuangnon-Takeru Segawa super-fight and the world title rematch between ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio.

Reinier De Ridder will once again take on Anatoly Malykhin, the ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight MMA world champion, but this time in defense of his ONE middleweight MMA world title.

Sage Northcutt will finally have his much-awaited fight against Japanese legend Shinya Aoki.