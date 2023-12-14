“Ain’t no rest” - Fans clamor for several high-profile matchups for two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty

It has been over a month since Jonathan Haggerty made history by becoming a two-sport world champion after knocking out Fabricio Andrade in the champion-versus-champion showdown in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16, which went down inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 3.

Unlike other athletes who will take off after such an achievement, Haggerty went straight back to the grind and returned to the gym. He constantly practices and improves his technique, as seen in a recent video that was uploaded by ONE Championship on their Instagram account.

They captioned the post with:

“Ain’t no rest for “The General” 😤 Who should the two-sport king defend his thrones against NEXT? @jhaggerty_⁠#ONEChampionship #MartialArts #Kickboxing #MuayThai”

Because of the question that was thrown by the world’s largest martial arts promotion, fans quickly put on their matchmaker hats and revealed their dream match as platform users @chris_phenom, @ramzysharif, @silenthyde, @pt_domzky, @limktg_7132, @azlnk, @andrecropearedwolf, @aalbertoliparii, @ties_dm, and @m2mrecordings commented on the next best possible opponents for ‘The General.’

“Akimoto deserves a shot”

“we need The General vs Akimoto!!”

“Akimoto deserves a shot. Book them for the Tokyo card with Rodtang and Takeru.”

“Superlek or carillo”

“Defends BW kickboxing title against @hiro_a_16 🇯🇵 🥊 first! 🔥🔥🔥”

“Jonathan Haggerty VS Tawanchai @onechampionship”

“@felipe_lobo_mt or rematch with @nongogaiyanghadao”

“@nicocarillo_kotn”

“superlek vs haggerty!!”

“Akimoto for Kickboxing and Nong O - Muay Thai”

These fans are raring to see the British combat sports superstar compete again, and names like Hiroki Akimoto, Superlek Kiatmoo9, Nico Carillo, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Felipe Lobo, and Nong-O Hama were some of the few opponents ideas for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion.

Jonathan Haggerty will be closely monitoring the upcoming fight between Nong-O Hama and Nico Carillo

The next opponent of Haggerty’s can be determined at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22, which is set to go down inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as No. 1-ranked contender and former world champion Nong-O faces Scottish star Nico Carillo.

This match between the two is possibly the unofficial world title eliminator for Haggerty’s ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, and a victory from either could earn an outright shot for the 26-pound golden belt.

ONE Friday Fights 46 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.