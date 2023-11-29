“A night I’ll never forget” - Jonathan Haggerty looks back at his historic upset of the legendary Nong-O

Jonathan Haggerty already won a world title in ONE Championship in May 2019 when he unanimously beat Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to become the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, but this incredible world championship feeling was once again experienced by Haggerty when he won the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

In April 2023, at ONE Fight Night 9, ‘The General’ was the overwhelming underdog against the legendary Nong-O Hama as he challenged for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship, but he scored a massive upset by knocking him out in the opening round.

The British superstar relived this crowning glory through a video he posted online. He captioned the post:

“A night il never forget. @onechampionship #history”

The 26-year-old published the highlights of that magical night when he defied the odds and joined the elite list of ONE Championship fighters who won world titles in two different weight classes. Haggerty’s happiness and excitement were unmatched, as seen in the video right after his victory.

Jonathan Haggerty added another world title to his collection by beating Fabricio Andrade

After this fantastic victory over the Thai legend, Haggerty wasted no time in adding another world title to his collection by beating fierce rival Fabricio Andrade in his most recent fight to capture the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

It was another historic win for him as he joined another exclusive club of athletes who captured world titles in two different sports. In his post-fight interview, the Knowlesy representative has set his sights on becoming a three-sport world champion by teasing a possible move to MMA and challenging ‘Wonder Boy’ for his ONE bantamweight MMA world title.

If Haggerty manages to achieve this feat, he will become the second ONE Championship fighter to become a three-sport world champion, with Stamp Fairtex as the only other fighter to accomplish this rare triumph.