“Two legends” - Fans have nothing but pure admiration for Tawanchai’s Muay Thai classic against Superbon

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title match between world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and challenger Superbon Singha Mawynn in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46 which went down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 22.

Tawanchai and Superbon brought their A-game, which resulted in an all-time classic fight that entertained fans all over the world. Eventually, the former eked out a majority decision win over the latter to retain his world title.

After the fight, the two showed the utmost respect to one another, and ONE Championship posted a video of it on their Instagram account.

They captioned the short clip with:

"Game recognize game 🤝⁠ @tawanchay_pk @superbon_banchamek"

Because of this, fans admired the gesture from both the Muay Thai superstars and platform users @t.mcfly, @punchko, @saeksonmuaythai, @apondlo11, and @killer.kyl_fitness, who were quick to commend them by commenting:

“2 legends 👑👑”

“Incredible match. Beautiful display of Muay Thai 🔥 Amazing main card, totally worth the PPV. Wish I could’ve been there!”

“I’m so glad I woke up at 4:30 am to watch all these fights. One Championship, y’all doing it right 👊👊👊”

“The one of the most high level Muay Thai fights in this generation ! 🙌🔥”

“What an incredible fight.”

Tawanchai might challenge ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov

After yet another successful world title defense, the 24-year-old Thai phenom might consider fighting for a second world title and challenging reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov in a champion-versus-champion showdown.

After all, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative has won his first two kickboxing bouts under the world’s largest martial arts organization by defeating Davit Kiria via first-round TKO in August 2023 at ONE Fight Night 13 and Jo Nattawut via unanimous decision in October 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15.