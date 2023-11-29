“Noped right of the ring” - Tawanchai shows 6-foot-2 phenom Nabil Anane world championship power

Ahead of his massive world title defense against Superbon Singha Mawynn for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title, reigning world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai had a light moment in his training camp as fellow ONE Championship athlete Nabil Anane joined him in training.

The flyweight fighter asked Tawanchai for a gentle teep kick to get a taste of his power. But he didn’t expect to fly across the ring with a single kick, and his 6-foot-2 frame just casually flew due to the impact of the strike.

ONE Championship posted this recently, and they captioned it with:

“Did not see that coming 😂💨 Can Tawanchai defend his featherweight Muay Thai throne against Superbon on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46? 👀🏆 nabil__anane @tawanchay_pk”

Anane is a flyweight Muay Thai athlete who recently picked up his first win under the world’s largest martial arts organization by knocking out Nakrob Fairtex in the second round of their match at ONE Friday Fights 32 in September 2023.

Fans were delighted by the entertaining video of Tawanchai and Nabil Anane

This video by Tawanchai and Anane received a positive reception from fans, who find it entertaining and funny, given the four-inch height difference between the two. Comments from Instagram users @h_70two5ohh, @helexia, @calrecon, @ajsoreal, and @round2fighter spearheaded the comment section:

“said I’m out fux this 😂”

“😂 noped right out of the ring”

“Nabil and tawanchai are totally different weight class 😂”

“That was gentle”

“😂😂😂ruthless”

Tawanchai hopes to fend off the challenge of the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon and open up more opportunities for him with more super-fights. If he successfully defends his title against Superbon, many challengers will be waiting for him.

One of those challengers could be newly minted two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty, who recently showed his interest in moving up in weight once again to challenge the 24-year-old phenom for his belt.

ONE Friday Fights 46 goes down on December 22 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. The card is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.