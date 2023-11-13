“Make it happen” - Fans give their picks on hypothetical dream match between megastars Jonathan Haggerty, Tawanchai 

ONE Championship has teased another possible mouth-watering matchup, after they posted the faceoff between reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and newly crowned two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

The two Muay Thai superstars ran into each other during an event in Bangkok, Thailand, involving the world’s largest martial arts organization, and they made the most of their meeting by seeing eye-to-eye. Haggerty first posted the photo on his Instagram account with the caption:

“Was good to meet you today @tawanchay_pk 👀🤝@onechampionship”

Then, a day later, it was picked up by the promotion, which asked the fans if they wanted to see Haggerty and Tawanchai fight inside the ring next year by putting the caption:

“Well, well, well, what do we have here?! 👀 Who wants to see Tawanchai and Jonathan Haggerty throw down in 2024? 🙋‍♂️ @tawanchay_pk @jhaggerty_⁠”

Although Tawanchai has an upcoming megafight with Superbon on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46, fans were quick to agree on the possibility and couldn’t contain their excitement for it. Aside from the thrill they felt, fans were also divided on their picks for this dream fight as comments from users @_claudio_curci, @magamed_gadiev, @lxkeem, @still_in_the_game_90, @limktg_7132, @00_yamaneko_00, @silenthyde, @yohan_lidon, @safe_grappler, and @tengkusyafiq92 spearheaded the comments section:

“Nobody touch the general…. He is unamatchable and would beat them all.”

“Tawanchai will eat you alive”

“This would be one hell of a fight. I’d bet on Tawanchai”

“Wow 🔥🔥make it happen🙌”

“Tawanchai wins! Someone don’t think of ducking the Bantamweight shark tank”

“The General vs The Accountant of Pain”

“I think Haggerty at Featherweight KO’s Tawanchai”

“🔥 easy fight for the champ @tawanchay_pk“

“Tawanchay Eats The General, Period [all due respect, its unfair]”

“Haggerty by ko”

If Tawanchai gets the victory against Superbon in their upcoming gigantic clash, his showdown with ‘The General’ seems inevitable because the two seem keen to test their skills against each other.

The 26-year-old British can move up to another weight division and go for another world title to potentially become the first athlete in ONE Championship to win a world title in three different weight classes.

Meanwhile, Tawanchai would welcome the hot-streaking Haggerty and would have the opportunity to stop his consecutive wins to prove that he is one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet.

