FREE FULL FIGHT: Tawanchai captures ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title in calculated duel against Petchmorakot

Tawanchai PK Saenchai needed three wins in his first four fights in ONE Championship to warrant a ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title shot against Petchmorakot Petchyindee. The two finally crossed paths in September 2022 in the main event of ONE 161, which went down inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

This crowning glory of Tawanchai, which proved that his hype train was real, was reposted by ONE Championship on their YouTube channel, and they wrote the description:

“Before ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai defends his belt against former ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon at ONE Friday Fights 46, relive his crowning moment against Thai superstar Petchmorakot in 2022!”

The 24-year-old phenom’s technical approach was on full display throughout the match, as he started off by reading Petchmorakot’s tendencies and gauging the proper distance to throw his strikes in the opening round. He comfortably bagged the first round after landing more stinging shots against the defending champion.

In the second and third rounds, Tawanchai began to open up and throw more combinations with punches and kicks to inflict damage and score on the judges’ cards. However, the fight was not one-sided at all because Petchmorakot had his best moments in the fourth round, where he clipped the challenger on multiple occasions to keep his chances of retaining his belt.

However, Tawanchai punctuated the match with more combinations in the fifth and final round to seal the victory and become the newest king of the featherweight Muay Thai division. The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative stopped the five-fight win streak of Petchmorakot.

Tawanchai defends his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against Superbon

Tawanchai PK Saenchai is once again up for another big-time showdown, as he is scheduled to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title against former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 inside the Lumpinee Stadium Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It is going to be the second time that the young Thai superstar will be putting his 26-pound golden belt on the line, as he previously fended off the challenge from Jamal Yusupov in February 2023 at ONE Fight Night 7 with a first-round TKO finish.

ONE Friday Fights 46 goes down on December 22 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. The entire event is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.