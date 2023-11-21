“Looks unbeatable” - Fans beyond hyped for Tawanchai’s massive showdown against Superbon

The fighting demeanor of current ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has been explained by a video posted on Instagram by ONE Championship.

In the video, it's explained that he may appear bored or serious whenever he competes, but in reality, it is only one of his tactics to not show any emotion against his opponents to bluff them and make his attack unpredictable.

It also explained that it is an old strategy by Muay Thai fighters to make their opposition guess, as the video was captioned:

“Just part of the game plan 😉 Will Tawanchai bring his A-game to ONE Friday Fights 46 when he defends his ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship against Superbon on December 22? @tawanchay_pk”

The video also featured some of the highlight reel offense and finishes of the 24-year-old Muay Thai phenom, as he was able to score five TKO/KO finishes in his seven bouts under the world’s largest martial arts promotion.

Tawanchai is set for arguably the biggest life of his career when he defends the world title against Superbon Singha Mawynn, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion, at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Fans in awe of Tawanchai’s technique ahead of world title fight with Superbon

The comment section of ONE Championship’s post was filled with admiration and amazement from fans as they commented on Tawanchai’s incredible technique, which made him a fearful opponent for anyone on the roster.

Comments from platform users @shane_hollands, @gozy118, @visual_mechanic, @bauerliberal, and @nirthewhitemann couldn’t help but to appreciate the power and skills that the Thai superstar has:

“This dudes so sick 🔥🔥🔥”

“Looks unbeatable”

“No expression is the best expression”

“Strategy is a one thing, but the Mf has mahogany logs instead of legs very suitable to make adult men cry 🥹”

“And add the baseball bat for legs and you get a monster”

Screenshot of fans' comments

Tawanchai will be defending his world title for the second time against former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 inside the hallowed ring of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

This gigantic clash between the two superstars will finally go down after two failed attempts earlier this year due to injury and illness. Superbon suffered a muscle tear on his calf, while Tawanchai was hospitalized due to a viral infection.

ONE Friday Fights 46 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.