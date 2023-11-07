Tawanchai-Superbon rebooked for ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22

Combat sports fans will have to wait a little bit longer for Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s hotly-anticipated ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title defense versus Superbon Singha Mawynn to come to fruition after the former was hospitalized with a ‘serious virus’ over the past week.

Tawanchai and Superbon were supposedly set to have a staredown during the ONE Fight Night 16 broadcast, aired live in U.S. primetime inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. However, the divisional king was only released from hospital after the event.

Per South China Morning Post’s story, though, the fight will now be part of a stacked year-end ONE Friday Fights 46 card on December 22, which already features an explosive interim atomweight kickboxing world title fight between Anissa Meksen and ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja.

The pair were initially set to collide in the main event of last weekend’s ONE Fight Night 16 bill, but Superbon withdrew in late September after picking up a tear in his calf during training camp.

Eager to get this megafight out of the way, ONE then rebooked the pair as the headline match for ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8. This time around, though, it was Tawanchai who needed to take time off training as he battled a virus.

Should both world champions stay fit and keep themselves out of harm’s way, the global fanbase could be in for another epic fight that could emulate the groundbreaking war between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34.

Tawanchai and Superbon enter their showdown coming off some magnificent displays under the ONE banner. At ONE Fight Night 15 in October, the man described as a generational talent gained his second back-to-back win in kickboxing against ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut.

Meanwhile, Superbon returned to the winner’s column with a second-round KO of Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 in June.

With so much at stake, fans can expect nothing but a thrilling affair when this set of Thai strikers meet toe-to-toe at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22.

The entire card will be available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.