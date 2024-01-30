“May the best man win” – Jonathan Haggerty weighs in on ‘exciting’ world title clash against Felipe Lobo 

Jonathan Haggerty will look to continue his incredible win streak when he returns for his first contest of 2024 at ONE Fight Night 19.

On February 16, live in U.S. primetime, the British star striker puts his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship on the line against Brazil’s Felipe Lobo in the main event.

The two men have been on a collision course with one another ever since ‘The General’ dethroned then-kingpin, Nong-O Hama, at ONE Fight Night 9 last year.

‘The General’ has looked better than ever since moving up to the bantamweight division but now is the time for him to solidify his reign by securing his first title defense.

The reigning world champion was recently in attendance for ONE Friday Fights 49, where his younger brother Freddie picked up a debut win.

During an in-ring interview, Jonathan Haggerty spoke about his upcoming contest with Lobo and revealed where his expectations are at for this contest:

“It’s just going to be exciting, you know. He’s a great opponent, so let’s throw down, and may the best man win. I cannot wait for this one.”

Jonathan Haggerty will look to make a statement at ONE Fight Night 19

There is no denying that Jonathan Haggerty stopping Nong-O Hama from becoming the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion was one of the biggest shocks of the year.

The Brit has hit a whole new level in recent times, and the added power behind his shots is a big reason for that.

Being a two-sport king, having claimed the vacant bantamweight kickboxing belt in his last outing, means that Haggerty isn’t short on challengers looking to knock him off the top spot.

Beating Lobo in his first title defense will let everyone know that he is here to stay and that his win over Nong-O wasn’t just a matter of circumstance.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime subscription. Check your local listings for more details.