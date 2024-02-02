Jonathan Haggerty says he’s living rent-free in challenger Felipe Lobo’s head in lieu of ONE Fight Night 19 main event

Two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty believes he already has a mental edge over his upcoming challenger Felipe Lobo.

‘The General’ and ‘Demolition Man’ will settle their differences in the curtain closer of ONE Fight Night 19 on February 17.

The victor of this five-round fireworks display will leave the fabled grounds of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand with the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

It’s no secret that Haggerty and Lobo have no love lost for one another, following a heated altercation at ONE Fight Night 16 last year.

The pair nearly came to blows in the ring shortly after the British double champion knocked out the Brazilian’s Tiger Muay Thai teammate Fabricio Andrade.

Following more unsavory words exchanged online, it’s safe to say that both combatants can’t wait to trade fists inside the ring.

Jonathan Haggerty, though, has taken solace in the fact that he’s already living rent-free in Lobo’s head.

As such, ‘The General’ says he’ll make quick work of the third-ranked contender once they come to blows.

The bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing king told ONE Championship:

“I feel like I’m in his head. I’m 1-0 up against his training partner. I heard that Andrade gets the better of him in sparring. I’m not too sure how true that is, but if it is then, well, we’re going for round one!”

Jonathan Haggerty will let his actions do the talking at ONE Fight Night 19

Jonathan Haggerty has ruffled a lot of feathers since assuming the throne in the 145-pound division’s Muay Thai and kickboxing ranks.

Still, the Orpington, England native has walked the talk each time and has looked invincible in his last five bouts in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

‘The General’ plans to make it three straight highlight reel knockout wins at the expense of Felipe Lobo.

He said in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

“There's always this back and forth between me and him, he's always called me out, I've always called him out. And now’s the time, you know? No more talking. We let out fight talk."

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America