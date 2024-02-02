“You can’t relax against me” – Jonathan Haggerty warns Felipe Lobo not to start slow in their ONE Fight Night 19 title match

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty warned upcoming challenger Felipe Lobo that he will take the fight to him from end to end in their scheduled title clash later this month.

‘The General’ will defend his world title for the first time against ‘The Demolition Man’ at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 in Bangkok, Thailand. It will be the headlining contest for the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jonathan Haggerty intimated that he will descend hard on Lobo right from the get-go and tear him down for a finish, saying:

“I feel like Felipe starts very slow, and he’s got a very Thai boxing style, but you can’t relax like that against me.If you put it on him, he doesn’t like it, and he’s going to crumble.”

Jonathan Haggerty became bantamweight Muay Thai world champion in April last year, when he knocked out longtime champion Nong-O Hama in the opening round of their title clash.

He followed it up by adding the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing gold in November to his mantle and became a two-sport world champion.

Felipe Lobo, for his part, knocked out Saemapetch Fairtex in April 2023 to fortify his spot in the top 5 of the bantamweight Muay Thai contenders.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Jonathan Haggerty’s brother expects him to finish Felipe Lobo with a thunderous left hook

Jonathan Haggerty’s brother and fellow ONE fighter Freddie expects him to finish Felipe Lobo with a big left hook in their title clash at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 in Bangkok, Thailand.

The younger Haggerty said knowing fully the abilities of his older sibling, he does not see ‘The Demolition Man’ having a chance against the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Freddie Haggerty shared this in an interview with the South China Morning Post, even predicting how the fight will end. He said:

“I see him getting it done with a punch, a nice solid punch, a big left hook cleaning them out, maybe around round two or three.”

Watch the interview below:

Meanwhile, Freddie Haggerty won in his promotional debut at ONE Friday Fights 49 on January 26 by KO’ing Dankalong Sor Dechapan in the second round of their strawweight Muay Thai match.