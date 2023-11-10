“Let’s see what’s gonna happen next” - Felipe Lobo eager to face Jonathan Haggerty after ONE Fight Night 16 altercation

At ONE Fight Night 16, Jonathan Haggerty stood tall as a two-sport world champion.

Since making his move up to the bantamweight division, ‘The General’ hasn’t been short of opponents who were willing to welcome him to the new weight class.

So far, the former flyweight Muay Thai world champion has looked better than ever up at his new weight class, producing some of the biggest wins of his career.

With back-to-back finishes over the former bantamweight Muay Thai champion Nong-O Hama and Fabricio Andrade this past weekend, he has now captured the Muay Thai and vacant kickboxing world championships.

All of that success also comes with a target on your back and the fighters putting their hands up to challenge him next time out has doubled since his victory this past weekend at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

One of those fighters is Brazil’s Felipe Lobo, who is currently ranked as the #2 contender in the bantamweight Muay Thai division. Serving as one of Andrade’s cornermen, it was only a matter of time before he and ‘The General’ exchanged words over a potential fight next time out.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Felipe Lobo detailed his heated conversation with Jonathan Haggerty:

"He pass to me and then he said, ‘You are next’. Then I said, ‘Yes, let’s see what’s gonna happen next’."

"Then he started saying, ‘Ah, you are nobody, blah blah blah’. He started saying a lot of things I cannot understand, because his coach was saying a lot of things as well. Then I was just saying, ‘Yeah, let’s see what’s gonna happen next’," he added.

It remains to be seen what is next for Jonathan Haggerty next time out, but he isn’t exactly short of options after this incredible run in his career.

