‘Confident’ Jonathan Haggerty says he has the skills to become an MMA world champion: “I believe in my striking”

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is looking like a million bucks after his history-making knockout victory over ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade last weekend.

Haggerty dominated, punished, and stopped Andrade inside of two rounds in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which took place from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, November 4th.

With the victory, Haggerty became a rare two-sport world champion in the world’s largest martial arts organization. But the 26-year-old superstar from the United Kingdom says his quest for gold won’t end there.

Haggerty expressed his desire to transition to mixed martial arts and attempt to take Andrade’s MMA belt away to become a three-sport world champion.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a post-fight interview, Haggerty said he was confident in his ability to put strikes together and believes he can really make a splash in MMA if ever he decided to make the jump.

‘The General’ said:

“I mean striking-wise, yeah for sure always. I believe in my striking. Obviously, it's going to take a few years to get that base and all that sort of stuff, but I'm well up for the challenge. You know, I see myself with all three belts, not being big headed, but I'm just confident.”

In contrast, Andrade’s teammate, reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight and light heavyweight world champion ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin, says Haggerty should think twice about going to MMA because it’s a whole different ball game compared to pure striking sports. The Russian says Haggerty has no chance against Andrade under MMA rules.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade absolutely free via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates on ONE Championship.