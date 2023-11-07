“No better feeling ever” – Jonathan Haggerty basks in greatness after achieving two-sport supremacy

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty can’t get over the winner’s high, following a spectacular performance in Bangkok last weekend.

Haggerty made history as a rare two-sport ONE world champion, after he captured the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title with a one-sided beatdown of ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade of Brazil.

Haggerty and Andrade locked horns in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video last Saturday, November 4th, live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

‘The General’ put together two electric rounds of action, before ultimately stopping Andrade in the second behind a monstrous head kick, followed by a non-stop flurry of lethal strikes.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in the ring after the fight, Haggerty basked in his greatness after achieving two-sport supremacy.

‘The General’ stated:

“I’m feeling amazing. No better feeling ever. You can’t beat this feeling Mitch. It’s what I do it for. I put my heart and life - I tell you guys everytime - every training session. It’s greatness. With dedication and hard work, anything is possible.”

With the victory, Haggerty is now a king of two different sports, and has established himself as arguably the best bantamweight striker in the world today.

However, the 26-year-old British superstar says this is just the beginning. Haggerty says he is now closer than ever to his ultimate goal of winning a third belt, and now eyes Andrade’s mixed martial arts gold.

‘The General’ has long teased a transition to MMA, and now could be the most opportune time to finally enter the cage.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade via replay on demand on Amazon Prime Video.