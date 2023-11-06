Jonathan Haggerty says his rivalry with Fabricio Andrade is just beginning: “I’m coming for your MMA belt”

Newly crowned ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion, and current bantamweight Muay Thai king ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is still over the moon, following his electrifying knockout performance over ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade last week.

Haggerty needed just two rounds to dispatch the young Brazilian star to win by KO and capture the vacant bantamweight kickboxing throne. The two met in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

After his performance, Haggerty took the microphone at the center of the ONE Championship ring in an interview with veteran broadcaster, Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson, and made a proclamation.

Haggerty wants Andrade’s MMA gold, and he’s coming to get it.

‘The General’ said:

“Fabricio, I want your MMA belt. You said you want my Muay Thai belt, I’m gonna one you up, I’m coming for your MMA belt.”

Before the fight, Andrade was confident he could beat Haggerty and become a two-sport world champion. Unfortunately, things didn’t pan out the way ‘Wonder Boy’ had hoped, and it is now Haggerty who has two gold belts over his shoulders. Andrade would have come after Haggerty’s Muay Thai strap, but now the tables have turned.

Haggerty eyes Andrade’s MMA belt instead, and the Englishman says he is confident he can get it.

‘The General’, who trains at the renowned Team Underground and Knowlesy Academy in the United Kingdom, grew up in a mixed martial arts gym, training with MMA fighters. The 26-year-old British star says he is no stranger to MMA, and has worked on his all-around fighting skills sporadically throughout his career.

Could Haggerty get a shot at MMA gold? Only time will tell.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade via replay on demand on Amazon Prime Video.