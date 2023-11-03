Jonathan Haggerty promises to give Fabricio Andrade a ‘bully beatdown’: “He hasn't come up against anyone like me”

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and reigning bantamweight Muay Thai king ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty says that behind all the banter and the back-and-forth with ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade leading up to their highly anticipated showdown this weekend, there is a lot of respect.

Haggerty knows Andrade is a real threat, and he’s treating him as such. In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Haggerty said Andrade is a worthy opponent.

‘The General’ stated:

“I'll describe him, he's a great fighter. You know, I've got to give credit to him. Give the respects, and respect to Fabricio. But he's dominating the MMA division quite well, to be honest, and he just hasn't come up against anyone like me, specifically a stand-up guy. And if he's going to come in with confidence where he thinks he's going to bully me and I'm going to be the same as the guys that he's fought before, he better think again.”

Haggerty and Andrade are ready to throw down in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3r

The winner will capture the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, and become a rare two-sport world champion.

Haggerty says that respect will go out the window though, when the two meet in the ring on Friday night. The 26-year-old English superstar is ready to put on a show.

‘The General’ added:

“You know, I'm going to draw him deep. I'm going to show him that he should have not been telling me what [striking] was. So I'm excited to give him a little bit of a bully beat down.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.