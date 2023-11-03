Two-division champ Jonathan Haggerty explains why teep kicks became his signature: “I use it to attack and hurt my opponents”

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty is primed and ready to square off against ONE bantamweight MMA kingpin Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing throne at ONE Fight Night 16 this Friday, November 3.

Ahead of his superfight this Friday, 'The General' took part in an "Ask Me Anything" session on Reddit. Needless to say, fans asked the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion some burning questions.

One interesting question was asked by Redditor Alphabet123:

"Been a blast following your journey. What is your most optimal weapon to utilize and why is it that sexy teep?"

Jonathan Haggerty replied:

"Thank you very much for following. I appreciate you! I love my teeps, I don’t only just use it for distance I use it to attack and hurt my opponents too"

Jonathan Haggerty is undeniably one of the most lethal kickers in the combat sports world today. His tall and lanky physique works well with his arsenal of piston-like strikes that can either send you flying backward or just flat-out knock you unconscious. His patented front (teep) kick, in particular, has caused serious mayhem inside the ring.

Here's a video of Haggerty connecting his signature kick on Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Sam-A Gaiyanhadao:

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is not a man that can be easily moved. His tank-like toughness earned him the moniker 'The Iron Man'.

The way he and the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, a former ONE flyweight and strawweight Muay Thai and strawweight kickboxing world champion, traded shots and pushed one another against the ropes is proof of how hard Jonathan Haggerty hits with those front kicks

Look to see 'The General' land some of his vicious teep kicks and more on Fabricio Andrade in an attempt to make history at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3.

Look to see 'The General' land some of his vicious teep kicks and more on Fabricio Andrade in an attempt to make history at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3.