“That’s gotta be attempted murder” - Fans mortified with Jonathan Haggerty’s lethal elbow strikes

NE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty will be looking to make history as he faces ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 16. This is the first time two combat sports world champions will lock horns for a belt of an entirely different sport. Needless to say, this massive bout has history written all over it.

The two world-class strikers will headline the November 3 fight card. Ahead of his superfight with Andrade, Jonathan Haggerty was featured in a highlight-reel post by ONE Championship, featuring his trademark "tomahawk" elbow strike:

"TOMAHAWK 🪓 How will Jonathan Haggerty fare when he battles Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Championship on November 3? 🏆 @jhaggerty_"

Jonathan Haggerty's downward elbow strike was so lethal that even a future world champion at the time, ONE strawweight Muay Thai king Joseph Lasiri, dropped to the ground. The bout happened in 2019 and was Haggerty's promotional debut.

Fans are amazed by the brutal elbow and are filling the comments section with words of praise:

@pexxeq pointed out how 'The General' is the true iteration of the Art of Eight Limbs:

"This is Real Muaythai."

@steeze.god was stating true facts in his comment:

"Haggerty top 3 strikers on the planet 🔥"

@lekickronin is a true fan of the British striking phenom:

"Haggerty beat one of my muay thai fighters nong-o he defo on mission to keep that belt one the best British talents to date but there is defo more to come from these shores🙌"

@hotboiitrizzy, though a bit exaggerated, was quite accurate with his assessment:

"That’s gotta be attempted murder 🤣🤣🤣"

Look to see 'The General' attempt to land his brutal Tomahawk elbow and more at ONE Fight Night 16 as he tries to become a two-sport world champion. The entire card is available live and free on Prime Video in North America.

