“That would end a career” - Fans terrified of Jonathan Haggerty’s new two-hit combo

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty is set to face ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade in a bout for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title. This is the first time two world champions of different sports will fight for a belt of another sport entirely. Needless to say, this epic superfight has history written all over it.

The two will headline ONE Fight Night 16 on November 4. Ahead of their bout, Jonathan Haggerty posted a video of him training in the gym. 'The General' was seen putting together two of his most lethal weapons: his Tomahawk elbow and his jumping switch front kick.

Here's the video:

"New challenge 🔥 Jump teep, downward elbow! Tag me in yours 🤛🏼 #accuracy #andnew"

Fans are absolutely loving this new combination and are flooding the comments section:

@yamahooski had quite a wild assessment of the combination. We agree with him though:

"Holy good f*ck that would end a career right and handy"

@zac_wakefieldmt had a bit of a fright:

"The face I pulled thinking you were gonna elbow the post 😩😖😬"

@fk.ilm_1999 had the perfect pop culture reference for the video:

"This reminds me of the opening scene in Bloodsport, Frank Dux"

This combination should come in handy as Jonathan Haggerty is set to face one of the most lethal strikers in MMA today. Fabricio Andrade had a lengthy and highly successful kickboxing and Muay Thai career before he became a full-on MMA fighter.

As for Haggerty, he is a two-time ONE world champion, having won the promotion's flyweight Muay Thai belt in 2019 and the bantamweight Muay Thai world title back in April.

'The General' shook the very foundations of Muay Thai when he knocked out the seemingly invincible Nong-O Hama for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 9. Nong-O was largely seen as one of the greatest world champions the sport has seen and Jonathan Haggerty pretty much starched him in the first round.

Look to see 'The General' attempt a repeat performance at ONE Fight Night 16 as he tries to become a two-sport world champion. The entire card is available live and free on Prime Video in North America.