Jonathan Haggerty breaks down his title-clinching KO sequence of Fabricio Andrade: “I gotta get him out of here”

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty put together an epic performance last weekend, where he took out another tough opponent en route to capture 26-lbs. of gold.

Haggerty dominated and stopped ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio ‘Wonder Boy’ Andrade in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which went down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, November 4th.

The win bagged ‘The General’ the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion and allowed the Englishman to realize his dream of becoming a world titleholder in two different sports.

Speaking to veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in the ring after the fight, Haggerty broke down his title-winning performance, and shared what he was thinking and feeling in the moment.

The confident 26-year-old superstar said of the knockout sequence:

“He recovered a little bit, he was stepping back, getting distance. I thought I’d take my time, but then as I got back in, I caught him again, and I thought, I gotta get him out of here, I’m not getting paid overtime. Let’s go.”

Haggerty needed only two rounds to take care of business against Andrade, and put in one of the most electrifying performances of his career. Andrade was game, but he was clearly outmatched and ‘The General’ once again proved why he is one of the greatest strikers in the world today, pound-for-pound.

What’s next for Jonathan Haggerty? ‘The General’ is looking to take a short break in what has been a banner year for him, after having won two ONE world titles in less than 12 months. When he returns, Haggerty says he will be looking to defend his Muay Thai strap.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade via replay on demand on Amazon Prime Video.