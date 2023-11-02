Jonathan Haggerty says Fabricio Andrade hasn’t faced anyone of note: “I couldn’t care less of who he’s fought”

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is full of confidence heading into arguably the most important fight of his career to date.

The 26-year-old British phenom has the opportunity to become a two-sport world champion this Friday night, but he will need to get through a very dangerous opponent to achieve this lofty goal.

Haggerty, the current bantamweight Muay Thai world champion and former flyweight Muay Thai king, is set to lock horns with ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16:

Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 3. The winner will take home the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title and become a rare two-sport world champion.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview during ONE Fight Night 16 fight week, Haggerty took a stab at Andrade’s resume, saying he isn’t at all impressed by the Brazilian’s hit list.

‘The General’ said:

“I mean for sure he's got a good kickboxing background. He hasn't fought anyone of the caliber that I fought and I couldn't care less of who he's fought or how many fights he's had. Come Saturday, we will bring the show.”

Andrade is one of MMA’s most feared strikers, and his resume consists of victories over guys like Li Kai Wen, Jeremy Pacatiw, Kwon Won Il, and most recently, John Lineker. This is a murderer’s row of great talent, albeit in MMA.

In kickboxing, Andrade’s resume is nowhere near the caliber of Haggerty’s, so ‘The General’ definitely has a point.

So, who will win this epic firefight? We will soon find out.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

