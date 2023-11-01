WATCH: Fabricio Andrade’s savage march to ONE bantamweight MMA gold

26-year-old Brazilian phenom ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade has been a man on a mission since he joined ONE Championship in July of 2020. Bursting onto the scene with a series of scintillating finishes in the world’s largest martial arts organization, Andrade has proven to be an electrifying superstar of incredible magnitude.

The young gun has five finishes out of six official victories in ONE Championship, and there has been no signs of Andrade slowing down anytime soon.

His rise through the ranks has been well documented. From his debut victory over dangerous Filipino-Kiwi Mark ‘Tyson’ Abelardo via submission, to a thorough unanimous decision over Shoko Sato, and thrilling knockout wins over Li Kai Wen, Jeremy Pacatiw, and Kwon Won Il, Andrade has emerged as an absolute monster.

Most importantly, ‘Wonder Boy’ has been able to realize a childhood dream of becoming an MMA world champion, with his biggest triumph yet earlier this year. Andrade took care of business against veteran opponent and Brazilian countryman, John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker, to capture the ONE bantamweight MMA world title.

ONE Championship posted a hype video, chronicling the best moments of Andrade’s time in the Circle, in a slick YouTube highlight reel in the link below.

Check it out:

Where does Andrade head from here? The sky’s the limit for the 26-year-old firecracker. But first, a chance at history.

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade is set to lock horns with ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom in the main event at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3rd.

The winner will go home with the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, and become a rare two-sport world champion.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16 live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.