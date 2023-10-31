Fabricio Andrade wants to do what no one has done before: “I’m excited about things like that”

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade is all about doing what no one else has done. The 26-year-old Brazilian phenom is already widely considered one of the most explosive bantamweight MMA fighters in the world, but this weekend, he has the opportunity to conquer an entirely different sport.

Andrade is set to lock horns with ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty of the United Kingdom in the main event at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, November 3rd.

The winner will take home the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, and become a rare two-sport world champion.

Speaking to FightWave in a recent guest appearance, Andrade says he is excited at the possibility of becoming a world champion in two different sports, and the new doors it could open up for him.

‘Wonder Boy’ said:

“Right now, in ONE Championship I’m just interested in making things that people haven’t done you know. I beat basically everybody in the MMA division and that’s why now I’m going to kickboxing because as a challenge that people don’t wanna do. I’m excited about things like that, to make people see me like ‘whoa he’s really good, he’s doing things that people say he cannot do.’”

Andrade won’t have it easy, however, as Haggerty is one of the most dominant bantamweight strikers in the world today. It’s truly a clash of styles when ‘Wonder Boy’ takes on ‘The General’ in Bangkok this Friday night.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 16 live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

